Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,098 shares. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 58.42%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

