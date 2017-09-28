Waste Connections (WCN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waste Connections earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2294805948656 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Waste Connections from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of Waste Connections (WCN) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 618,221 shares. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 13,180,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James Little sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $194,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,626,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,285. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

