W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised W.R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on W.R. Grace & Co. from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) traded down 0.40% during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 483,252 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. W.R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. W.R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. by 68.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. by 191.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,782,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,284,000 after buying an additional 1,171,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $16,352,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $16,352,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. by 347.7% during the first quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 199,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 154,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

