Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 24,411 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,411 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Proofpoint worth $49,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 648.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proofpoint Inc. alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $273,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,677.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,769 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ PFPT) traded down 1.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.32. 27,900 shares of the company were exchanged. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.97 billion.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/voya-investment-management-llc-sells-24411-shares-of-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.