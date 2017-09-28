Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,398 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 882,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,851 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $902,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 518.9% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,366,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,376 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 93,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.92 to $60.73 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

In other news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $306,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,720 shares of company stock worth $10,795,039.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

