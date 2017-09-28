Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,052,719 Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 554.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,719 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Xylem worth $68,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 14,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem Inc. alerts:

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. 48,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on Xylem from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/voya-investment-management-llc-buys-1052719-shares-of-xylem-inc-xyl.html.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.