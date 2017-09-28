Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,052,719 Shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 554.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,719 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Xylem worth $68,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 14,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. 48,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 46.45%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on Xylem from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.
In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.