Vmware, Inc. (VMW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays PLC raised Vmware from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vmware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vmware in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.28.

Shares of Vmware (NYSE VMW) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,132 shares. Vmware has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Vmware had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vmware will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vmware announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the virtualization software provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vmware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $646,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $1,480,845.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $4,045,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vmware by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vmware by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,323 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vmware by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vmware by 2.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Vmware by 2.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vmware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

