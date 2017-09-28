Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Trading Up 15.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price was up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 993,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 249,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The firm’s market capitalization is $49.85 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.82) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

