Vetr Inc. Lowers Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has $11.54 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.34.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) opened at 10.08 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.97. Himax Technologies also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 187% compared to the typical volume of 6,652 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

