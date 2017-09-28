Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,193 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,085 shares. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $29,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,279.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

