Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. 754,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 519,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vericel Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on Vericel Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm’s market cap is $180.53 million.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel Corporation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel Corporation by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel Corporation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment.

