Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Maintained by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,360.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,533,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,145,000 after buying an additional 35,049,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,041,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 2,049,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,477,000 after buying an additional 184,874 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 921.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 353,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $895.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.01 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

