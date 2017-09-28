Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter Sells 5,100 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $278,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gordon Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $562,632.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $294,372.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $585,582.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $292,740.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $591,090.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $320,178.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $641,682.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $648,720.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $316,506.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $632,706.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) traded up 1.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 536,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Saturday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 115,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

