Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter Sells 10,200 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $562,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gordon Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $278,205.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $294,372.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $585,582.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $292,740.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $591,090.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $320,178.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $641,682.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $648,720.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $316,506.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $632,706.00.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 447,754 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $68.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

