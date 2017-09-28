VCA Inc (WOOF) Holdings Maintained by EnTrustPermal Management LLC

EnTrustPermal Management LLC maintained its position in VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. VCA comprises about 1.3% of EnTrustPermal Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EnTrustPermal Management LLC’s holdings in VCA were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VCA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,282,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,251,000 after purchasing an additional 941,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VCA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VCA by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,155 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VCA during the 1st quarter worth about $214,110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VCA by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,867,000 after purchasing an additional 795,972 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) remained flat at $92.98 during trading on Thursday. 21,697 shares of the company traded hands. VCA Inc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.75 million. VCA had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that VCA Inc will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. BidaskClub upgraded VCA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VCA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VCA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

