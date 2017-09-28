Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $133,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massey Quick & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE VEA) traded up 0.2478% on Thursday, reaching $43.1266. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,099 shares. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

