Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 101,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 598,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 394,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ VCLT) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

