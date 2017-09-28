VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,281 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 48,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) traded up 0.413% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.085. 10,168,796 shares of the company traded hands. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,908 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 6,601 call options.

