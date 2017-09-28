Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 54,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,316,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 358,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 32,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.49.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 1,055,587 shares of the stock traded hands. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

