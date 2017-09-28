USG Corporation (USG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of USG Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded USG Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on USG Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on USG Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised USG Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.
USG Corporation (USG) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,702 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00. USG Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.
USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.44 million. USG Corporation had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USG Corporation will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 5,000 shares of USG Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $162,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,118.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of USG Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of USG Corporation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of USG Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USG Corporation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USG Corporation by 953.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,179,000 after buying an additional 1,798,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
USG Corporation Company Profile
USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.
