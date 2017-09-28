United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) SVP Eric A. Dorne Sells 9,321 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) SVP Eric A. Dorne sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $413,293.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ UNFI) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. 324,930 shares of the company were exchanged. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 16,599.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,963 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,042,000 after buying an additional 1,940,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 30.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,010,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,183,000 after buying an additional 939,946 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 161.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,509,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after buying an additional 932,281 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

