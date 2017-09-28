United Continental Holdings (UAL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Continental Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9347920416778 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get United Continental Holdings Inc. alerts:

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (UAL) traded up 2.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. 4,891,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. United Continental Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.06. United Continental Holdings also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,887 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 4,271 put options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 29.46%. United Continental Holdings’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings will post $6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 15,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/united-continental-holdings-ual-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.