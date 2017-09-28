United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra Sells 22,260 Shares

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $203,679.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,843.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) traded down 0.82% on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,501 shares. United Community Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. United Community Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp. will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price target on United Community Financial Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of United Community Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Community Financial Corp. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Corp. Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

