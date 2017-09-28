United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

United Community Banks (UCBI) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 127,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.87.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $300,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,319.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 687,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

