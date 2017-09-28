Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is one of the world’s largest producers of textured polyester and nylon, both natural and package dyed, covered elastomeric yarns and twisted yarns. They are engaged in the business of processing yarns by: texturizing of synthetic filament polyester and nylon fiber; and spinning of cotton and cotton blend fibers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFI. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 34,517 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.81. Unifi has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $110,416.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $92,908.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,046.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $650,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Unifi by 18.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 2,980.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Unifi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

