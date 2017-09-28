Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.99. Two Harbors Investments Corp shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6,004,575 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Brian Taylor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $98,729.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investments Corp

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

