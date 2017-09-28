Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 837,986 shares. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 76.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

