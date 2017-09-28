Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. United Technologies Corporation makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,385,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,544,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) traded down 1.216% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.755. 1,848,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. United Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.632 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

