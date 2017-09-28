Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEMKT:TMQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Trilogy Metals to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEMKT TMQ) opened at 0.9411 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company’s market cap is $99.34 million. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, formerly NovaCopper Inc, is a Canada-based base metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral holdings in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States. The Company’s principal assets, the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), are located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

