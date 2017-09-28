TransAlta Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:RNW:CA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW:CA) Announces Dividend of $0.08” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/transalta-renewables-inc-rnwca-announces-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.