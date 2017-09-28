Traders Sell Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) on Strength (COST)

Investors sold shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $76.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.77 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Costco Wholesale Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale Corporation traded up $1.74 for the day and closed at $164.07

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4341 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) on Strength (COST)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/traders-sell-shares-of-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost-on-strength-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.