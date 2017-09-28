Traders Sell Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) on Strength (BTI)

Traders sold shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $18.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, British American Tobacco p.l.c. had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. British American Tobacco p.l.c. traded up $0.66 for the day and closed at $63.07

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation set a $79.00 price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Investec raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in the second quarter worth $221,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 10.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 50.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 439.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

