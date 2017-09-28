TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Position Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 483,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after acquiring an additional 211,139 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,551,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,084,000 after acquiring an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) remained flat at $20.61 during trading on Thursday. 11,922 shares of the company traded hands. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

