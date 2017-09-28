Top Image Systems, Ltd. (TISA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TISA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Top Image Systems in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Top Image Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ TISA) traded down 2.68% on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares. The company’s market cap is $21.52 million. Top Image Systems has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 million. Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Top Image Systems will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Top Image Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Top Image Systems worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

