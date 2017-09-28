Timken Company (The) (TKR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Timken Company (The) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Timken Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Timken Company (TKR) traded up 0.569% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.625. 166,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.132 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Timken Company (The) had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Timken Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

