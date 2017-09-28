Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Stake Maintained by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. maintained its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Timberland Bancorp worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) traded down 0.491% on Thursday, hitting $31.425. 14,844 shares of the company traded hands. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.976 and a beta of 0.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Timberland Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Timberland Savings Bank, SSB (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented bank, which offers a range of savings products to its retail customers while concentrating its lending activities on real estate mortgage loans and commercial business loans. The Bank offers personal banking solutions, business solutions, lending solutions and additional services.

