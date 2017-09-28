Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 1,353,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $7.22 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,959,000 after acquiring an additional 495,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 378.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,400,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 10.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

