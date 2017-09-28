Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.90) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research GmbH set a €26.00 ($30.95) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.80 ($33.09).

Get ThyssenKrupp AG alerts:

ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) traded up 1.99% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.34. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 1-year low of €19.40 and a 1-year high of €27.01. The stock’s market capitalization is €14.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/thyssenkrupp-ag-tka-given-a-31-00-price-target-at-warburg-research.html.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.