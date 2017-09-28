ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.90) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research GmbH set a €26.00 ($30.95) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.80 ($33.09).
ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) traded up 1.99% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.34. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 1-year low of €19.40 and a 1-year high of €27.01. The stock’s market capitalization is €14.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.14.
About ThyssenKrupp AG
ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.
