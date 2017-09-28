Thomas Cook Group plc’s (TCG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.41) price target on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Thomas Cook Group plc from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 122 ($1.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Thomas Cook Group plc from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 115 ($1.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thomas Cook Group plc from GBX 88 ($1.18) to GBX 94 ($1.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomas Cook Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 94.22 ($1.27).

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) traded up 3.69% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,059 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.44. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.81 billion. Thomas Cook Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60.

About Thomas Cook Group plc

Thomas Cook Group plc is a holiday company. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. Its hotels and resort brands include Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, Sunconnect, Smartline and Casa Cook. It has airline operations in Belgium, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

