The Champaign Telephone Company (CPHT) Declares Dividend of $0.29

The Champaign Telephone Company (NASDAQ:CPHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of The Champaign Telephone (CPHT) traded down 8.33% on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The Champaign Telephone has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $24.00.

The Champaign Telephone Company Profile

The Champaign Telephone Company and its subsidiary CT Communications provide telecommunications services to residential and business customers in Champaign County, Ohio, and in the Village of West Liberty in Logan County, Ohio. Services provided by the company include landline telephone, wired and wireless Internet access, and cable television.

