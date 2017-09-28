TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,896 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded up 1.496% on Friday, reaching $11.875. 265,517 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $739.93 million. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68,806.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post ($1.84) EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

