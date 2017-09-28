Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stake Lowered by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited comprises approximately 0.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth $328,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth $20,526,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth $861,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth $3,420,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 22.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 2.809% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.125. 9,568,028 shares of the company traded hands. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company’s market capitalization is $17.40 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.36%.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

