Tesoro Corporation (ANDV) versus Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Head to Head Review

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE: ANDV) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Tesoro Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Tesoro Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tesoro Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Exxon Mobil Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tesoro Corporation pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil Corporation pays out 111.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil Corporation has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesoro Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesoro Corporation N/A N/A N/A $2.81 36.93 Exxon Mobil Corporation $215.29 billion 1.59 $27.62 billion $2.77 29.20

Exxon Mobil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Tesoro Corporation. Exxon Mobil Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesoro Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tesoro Corporation has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxon Mobil Corporation has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tesoro Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesoro Corporation 0 3 13 0 2.81 Exxon Mobil Corporation 7 13 8 1 2.10

Tesoro Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $109.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a consensus target price of $85.02, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Tesoro Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tesoro Corporation is more favorable than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Tesoro Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesoro Corporation 1.22% 5.24% 2.27% Exxon Mobil Corporation 4.75% 7.62% 4.04%

Summary

Tesoro Corporation beats Exxon Mobil Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesoro Corporation

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets. The TLLP segment comprises Tesoro Logistics LP’s (TLLP) assets and operations, and includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) processing assets, and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation. The marketing segment sells transportation fuels through branded and unbranded channels.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Financing. The Upstream segment operates to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream operates to manufacture and sell petroleum products. The Chemical segment operates to manufacture and sell petrochemicals. The Company has exploration and development activities in projects located in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia/Oceania.

