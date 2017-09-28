TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.63). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TerraForm Power to post $-0.730 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.440 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ TERP) traded down 0.707% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.335. The company had a trading volume of 453,441 shares. TerraForm Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

