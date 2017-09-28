Temple Hotels Inc (TPH) Shares Up 7.1%

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 15,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 6,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Temple Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The stock’s market cap is $94.76 million.

About Temple Hotels

Temple Hotels Inc, formerly known as Temple Real Estate Investment Trust, is a real estate investment firm specializing in direct and indirect acquisition of hotel properties and assets, investments in hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets, as well as refinancing of under-leveraged properties in markets across Canada and United States.

