Tele Columbus AG (TC1) Receives €10.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.38 ($12.35).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TC1 shares. equinet AG set a €12.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.20 ($14.52) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC set a €9.80 ($11.67) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €11.20 ($13.33) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €11.00 ($13.10) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Tele Columbus AG (TC1) traded up 0.616% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €8.818. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.12. The company has a market capitalization of €1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.806. Tele Columbus AG has a one year low of €6.71 and a one year high of €10.30.

About Tele Columbus AG

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

