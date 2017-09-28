Tekla Capital Management LLC Maintains Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $92,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,569,000 after purchasing an additional 416,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,039,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,135,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,588,533,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,861,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,243 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.35 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $613,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,885,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Landry sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.19, for a total transaction of $248,371.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,456.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,968 shares of company stock valued at $40,699,948. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $484.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.03.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

