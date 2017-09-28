Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $14.49 Million in Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Nevro Corp. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 76,628.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 67.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,785,000 after acquiring an additional 458,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,478,000 after acquiring an additional 378,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. during the first quarter worth $26,784,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. during the second quarter worth $18,916,000.

Get Nevro Corp. alerts:

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) traded down 1.05% during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.04. 147,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.65 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Nevro Corp. had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro Corp. news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 25,255 shares of Nevro Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $2,081,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $576,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,907 shares of company stock worth $23,745,065. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/tekla-capital-management-llc-invests-14-49-million-in-nevro-corp-nvro.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro Corp. from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Nevro Corp. Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.