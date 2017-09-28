Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $25.87 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $436,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,148. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded up 0.68% during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 246,640 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $5.22 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/tekla-capital-management-llc-has-25-87-million-position-in-neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.