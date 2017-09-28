T Kendall Hunt Sells 5,751 Shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Stock

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 5,751 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $65,618.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,385,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,272,765.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $130,628.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,780 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $65,834.20.

On Thursday, September 21st, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $131,321.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $135,020.80.

On Friday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $206,866.20.

On Wednesday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $213,802.20.

On Monday, August 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 1,550 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $18,677.50.

On Thursday, August 24th, T Kendall Hunt sold 2,050 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $24,989.50.

On Friday, August 25th, T Kendall Hunt sold 10,750 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $130,612.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,200 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $98,974.00.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,966 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.40. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.09.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. VASCO Data Security International had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VDSI. ValuEngine raised VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on VASCO Data Security International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VASCO Data Security International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

